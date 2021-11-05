Leaders Must Be Teachers - Chris Cooper Interviews Blair Singer

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2021 -- Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show, talks to founder and CEO of the Blair Singer Training Academy, and author of three best-selling books Blair Singer, about how being a great leader also requires the ability to be an exceptional teacher and facilitator.



Join us as we explore why this is so essential, with help from a leader and trainer whose achievements in this field are greatly admired across the globe. Tune in on Friday, November 5, 2021 to listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business



This episode will broadcast live on November 5th at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more . The Business Elevation Show (now in its 11th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit business people of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959 to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



About Blair Singer

Blair Singer realized early on that, in order to get what he wanted in business and in life, it was all about mastering the chatter between his ears - his "Little Voice". It allowed him and countless others to achieve incredible things in their lives. Blair has earned a worldwide reputation as an expert in sales and business growth and launched an international sales training and personal development Academy and network of licensee's. Through his unique methodology, he has not only transformed thousands of people's lives but his own as well and through it found the love of his life.



As founder and CEO of the Blair Singer Training Academy and author of three best-selling books, Blair Singer is an in-demand international public speaker. With teachings spanning 25 countries on five continents, he's helped hundreds of thousands of individuals and businesses experience unparalleled growth, return on investment and overall happiness. He does this by shaking up the status quo, empowering people to claim their own brilliance and achieve profound life-changing results.



About Chris Cooper

Chris has 30 years of multi-functional business experience, working with global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level before supporting and founding successful entrepreneurial ventures. Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, coach, mentor, facilitator, and consultant developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance and financial services sectors. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not) published by Penguin Random House (New York)'. He is the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/134183/leaders-must-be-teachers-with-blair-singer



