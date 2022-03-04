Mental & Financial Resilience - Chris Cooper Interviews Alan Chambers MBE & David Howell

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2022 -- Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show, discusses with Alan Chambers MBE & David Howell, the wisdom and methodologies that are today successfully helping organizations and individuals to elevate their resilience to new levels.



About Alan Chambers MBE

A man accustomed to extreme environments, Alan Chambers spent time with the Royal Marines in some of the most treacherous terrains in the world before embarking on a life as an explorer. Following years of planning and preparation, alongside fundraising to make the expedition possible, he led his British team to become the first to walk from Canada to the Geographic North Pole without any support services. A 70-day walk across the ice combined with near starvation, low fuel supplies and a 500-mile trek in the worst weather recorded in the polar region in the last 100 years, the team somehow managed to conjure up the strength and resilience to achieve their goal. Commitment, teamwork, strength of character and focus are all key attributes that Alan now portrays in his talks to audiences at business functions and also led him to being awarded an MBE on his return. His status as a motivational speaker is epitomised by his work with the England rugby team in 2003 ahead of their World Cup win and again with the 2005 Ashes winning England cricket team. Alan has also taken a number of business leaders out onto the polar ice for expeditions where he tests their decision making skills, how well they manage emotions in such a tough environment and how well prepared each individual is. On these expeditions, the participants are involved in their own destiny as Alan watches on, taking note of where improvements could be made before giving constructive feedback on what he has seen.



About David Howell

David Howell's career and experience in financial planning has spanned over 36 years, in which time he's overseen many changes in the investment and regulatory landscape, both in the UK and internationally.



His passion now is in the field of Wellbeing as he believes this is the fundamental building block to help people to find their meaning and purpose which leads on to leading a fulfilling life, with joy and happiness.



David loves to travel and enjoys a challenge in his spare time and has been involved in a number of charitable expeditions, including cycling across India, and walking the Great Rift Valley with the Masai tribe. https://kenwell-flp.com



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)' published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers.



Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



