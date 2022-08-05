Adventureholic: Bringing Adventure Into Your Life - Chris Cooper Interviews Neil Laughton

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show, talks with life-long adventurer Neil Laughton, to share inspiration from Neil's amazing adventures and positive mindset, whilst also considering how we can add more adventure into our own lives.



The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities.



About Neil Laughton

Neil Laughton is a former Royal Marine Commando, helicopter pilot and Special Forces Officer.



He is an award-winning entrepreneur and the founding director of the OPL Group (which was sold to a FTSE100), the Penny Farthing Club and Floating Developments – a new concept in luxury floating homes.



A life-long adventurer, Neil has organised and led more than 75 expeditions on 7 continents, by land, sea and air.



He summited Mt Everest with Bear Grylls, was the first person to circumnavigate mainland Britain & Ireland on a jet-ski and he piloted the world's first road legal flying car on a 10,000 km journey from London to Timbuktu including a traverse of the Sahara Desert.



He holds Guinness World Records for a 24 hour Pram Push, the furthest distance in one hour riding a Penny Farthing bicycle no-handed and for hosting the world's highest black tie dinner party at 23,000 ft on Mt Everest.



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)' published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers.



Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



