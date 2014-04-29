Chris Doyle Director of Marketing at Cisco-Eagle Interviewed on Manufacturing Revival Radio Sponsored by Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Manufacturing Revival Radio, a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing, interviewed special Chris Doyle, Director of Marketing at Cisco-Eagle. Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood hosts of the radio program interviewed the material handling leader. Seegrid sponsored the show during the first day of MODEX 2014; the company is the maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for the material handling industry.



Doyle explained, “Standard operating procedure and best practices: I redefine those a little bit; using the term: process. There are those that say standard operating procedures are antiquated. I like (to consider) standard operating procedures and best practices as processes. Great companies always adopt as philosophy continuous process improvement, so no process of a company becomes static.”



Cisco-Eagle provides solutions for the movement, storage, retrieval, control and protection of materials and products throughout their manufacture, distribution, consumption and disposal. The material handling leader enables clients to get the right amount of the right material to the right place at the right time in the right sequence at the right position in the right condition for the right cost in a safe manner.



Manufacturing Revival Radio is a weekly podcast about the resurgence of American manufacturing. The hosts interviewed thought leaders and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible with manufacturing in the 21st Century — both in the U.S. and around the globe. Manufacturing.net is a syndication partner of Manufacturing Revival Radio. Seegrid is proud to have industry experts to discuss these topics and critical issues.



To listen to the entire podcast, go to: http://manufacturing-revival.com/chris-doyle/.



About Seegrid

Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks and tow tractors optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Robotic industrial trucks deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. Recently named Manufacturer of the Year, Seegrid was also awarded the Gold Medal Award at the WBT Innovation Marketplace 2013 competitive event. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Seegrid is a Finalist for the 2014 Edison Award in the Applied Technology category and Industrial Productivity sub-category. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500