Chris Ervin Announces New Audio Seminar Called the Meta Time Management Revolution

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Time Management expert Chris Ervin has just released a new audio seminar called the Meta Time Management Revolution available through his website, http://www.chriservin.net



The Meta Time Management Revolution audio seminar goes beyond your typical time management tips, techniques and strategies. If you truly grasp the meta concepts that he discusses in this seminar, you will look at your time in a whole new way. That is why he calls it a Revolution, because most people either truly do not value their time or depend on other people to tell them how they should spend their time.



It is available as an MP3 download so you can listen to it anytime.



This seminar is for people who are willing to accept 100% responsibility for how they spend every second of every day. No more excuses!



To learn more about the new seminar go the Ervin’s website, which chronicles his journey learn more about effective time management and it also serves as a valuable tool for others who feel overwhelmed and unproductive. Over time Ervin has been able to develop a time management program that helped him gain more time during the day and become more productive. Now he is sharing his success with others through his products and website.



The website is designed to be an informative tool and Ervin presents his information in a series of articles. Each article details an aspect of time management and many give real-life examples of how others have managed their time to attain greater success. The website starts with a chronicle of Ervin’s own journey to more effective time management and then presents advice to help individuals avoid burnout, perfect concentration and stop procrastination.



Visitors to the site will also be able to read important articles about various time management methods. The best information can often be found in the articles that reveal the causes of ineffective time management, Those struggling often have to identify the problem before they solve it and Ervin uses this website to give them an understanding of why they might not be getting anything done or being as productive as they need to be. Better still, he then gives them the tools to correct the situation.



To learn more about Chris Ervin and his effective time management advice, visit his website at http://www.chriservin.net . Visitors to the site can contact Chris via the form on the site’s “Contact Us” page and Chris Ervin has a presence on Facebook and Twitter.