Middle School Student Organizes Walk to Save Principal

San Carlos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Emma Ligtenberg, 8th grader at the San Carlos Charter Learning Center, has organized a walkathon to save the Principal/Director of her school: Chris Mahoney. The walkathon, called Keep Calm and Liver On, is scheduled for Saturday, December 8th at Burton Park at 9:00 a.m. The walkathon is organized to raise money to support Chris’ medical needs and to raise awareness for the value of organ donation.



Mahoney suffers from a rare liver disease that requires a transplant. In March 2012, Chris’ blood suddenly stopped clotting and he was rushed to the emergency room at UCSF hospital. After two weeks and multiple tests, the specialists at UCSF informed Mahoney that his liver was failing. Mahoney’s only option now is a liver transplant.



Mahoney and his family are struggling under the burden of heavy medical expenses. His long-term illnesses have made it impossible to qualify for both life insurance and disability insurance.



“I did this for Chris. Chris has always helped me, our school and our community, and now he needs our help,” said Ligtenberg. “This walkathon is for the whole community. We can raise money and show our support for Chris.”



“I’m very grateful to Emma and the San Carlos community for their support”, said Mahoney. “I’m extremely proud to have such a great student such as Emma in our school.”



In addition to the walkathon, food, live-music and a silent auction will also be held at Burton Park. All funds raised will go the Chris Mahoney fund.



To find out more and to make a donation, please visit http://www.ChrisNeedsaLiver.com.



Contact:

Sonya Sigler

ssigler@scclc.net