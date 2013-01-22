Chris Tomlin and Friends Joins the Universal Life Church Radio Network Lineup

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announced recently an addition to their Saturday night prime time lineup on the ULC Radio Network, joining the ULC Radio lineup is Chris Tomlin, who is an American Christian Contemporary Music artist, worship leader, and songwriter from Grand Saline, Texas. The show tagged "Chris Tomlin and Friends" will begin at 8PM EST and will focus on the music of the Gospel Music Legend.



Tomlin was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2006, 2007 (along with Artist of the Year), and 2008 GMA Dove Awards, and a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album in 2012.



Chris Tomlin's show will go for 1-2 hours and it is in the time slot leading up to the ULC Radio Network Saturday night 10PM EST show featuring Rev Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal fame. Together this dynamic dual forms what Universal Life Church Radio calls "Super Saturday."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com