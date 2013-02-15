Christ Universal Temple Church Presents Standing in the Shadows of Love Starring Tony Award Winner Jennifer Holliday

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Christ Universal Temple along with Dramatically Correct Productions will present the Hit Stage Play,“Standing in the Shadows of Love” on March 9, 2013 at 7p.m. at Christ Universal Temple 11901 S. Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60643.



Standing in the Shadows of Love Stage Play cast members include: Tommy Ford, from the NAACP Award Winning artin TV Series, ChristopherWilliams & Dave Hollister Chart Topping Billboard recording artist, and Chicago’s very own Song Bird Terisa Griffin.



“Standing in the Shadows of Love shows a family’s struggles, hopes, and triumphs as they search for answers from a family member’s wrongful imprisonment. The play illuminates true-to-life drama. Audience members of all ages will be uplifted as they are taken through a remarkable journey of emotion that is bound to touch their hearts and souls.



Standing in the Shadows of Love is produced by Chicago’s very own Tracie Armour-Adetunji.



For additional information about Standing in the Shadows of Love, visit www.shadowsoflove.eventbrite.com



Media Inquires Contact:

AM Connect Public Relations

Aisha Murff

aisham1@msn.com

www.shadowsoflove.eventbrite.com



Christ Universal Temple

11901 S. Ashland Avenue

Chicago, IL 60643