Christ Universal Temple Church Presents Standing in the Shadows of Love Starring Tony Award Winner Jennifer Holliday

"Standing in the Shadows of Love" featuring the original "Dream Girl" Jennifer Holliday, Tommy Ford (from "Martin"), Christopher Williams, Dave Hollister and Terisa Griffin. Coming to Chicago for One night only.
Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Christ Universal Temple along with Dramatically Correct Productions will present the Hit Stage Play,“Standing in the Shadows of Love” on March 9, 2013 at 7p.m. at Christ Universal Temple 11901 S. Ashland Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60643.
Standing in the Shadows of Love Stage Play cast members include: Tommy Ford, from the NAACP Award Winning artin TV Series, ChristopherWilliams & Dave Hollister Chart Topping Billboard recording artist, and Chicago’s very own Song Bird Terisa Griffin.
“Standing in the Shadows of Love shows a family’s struggles, hopes, and triumphs as they search for answers from a family member’s wrongful imprisonment. The play illuminates true-to-life drama. Audience members of all ages will be uplifted as they are taken through a remarkable journey of emotion that is bound to touch their hearts and souls.
Standing in the Shadows of Love is produced by Chicago’s very own Tracie Armour-Adetunji.
For additional information about Standing in the Shadows of Love, visit www.shadowsoflove.eventbrite.com
