Christel Frank, MXI Corp Leader and EU General Manager, Chats Xocai Healthy Chocolate

With over 30 years of experience in the network marketing and MLM training as a coach, the German born Christel Frank is a tremendous support and impetus for both the Norwegian and European markets. She has proven experience from well-known networking companies like, Avon, Nikken and Creative Memories.



Likewise, Christel Frank has for years been commissioner of the German direct sales organization UVDV, where she also to have been the link between members and the respective company also has been an advisor and liaison acc. policy, strategic communications, and consumer finance, and was responsible for media consulting and contact with social media, the objective has been accepted by consumers that the network company is an ethical distribution channel. With Christel Frank's dedication and extensive experience in network marketing, we see very light on further development of our organization in Norway and the rest of Europe.



Christel Frank

Tel.: +49 - 71 41 - 299 42 74

Fax: +49 - 71 41 - 299 44 03

Email:eu.gm@mxicorp.com



CURRICULUM VITAE European MXI Corp. Since 2021 General Manager From January 2012 Representative Direct Selling Association Germany 2008-2011 August 2008-Reporting to the Board of Directors. Dec-11 Freelance Trainer for Party Plan Companies in Germany (Trainings, Field Development Support, Coaching). General Manager Creative Memories Germany and Austria 2002-2008 November 2002–Mar-08 Vice President Sales & Marketing The Pampered Chef Germany 2001-2002 October 2001 National Sales Manager Jafra Cosmetics Germany 1999-2000 Dec-99 Avon Cosmetics 1982-1999 Managing Director Austria (1995-1999) National Sales Manager Austria (1993-1995) Division Sales Manager Germany (1984-1993)



Zone Manager / Management Associate

(1982 - 1984)Challenges prior to Direct Selling Secretary to an Executive. Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG (ITT)Stuttgart 1977–1982. Sparkassenversicherung 1976. Standard Elektrik Lorenz AG (ITT) Stuttgart 1971-1976 Secretary/Assistant. Donnelly & Gerardi, Pforzheim Mid of 1969 - (Publishing and Advertising Company)Mid of 1971 Ground Hostess. Airline Deutsche Lufthansa AG Mid of 1968-Stuttgart Mid of 1969.



Further Information:

Nationality: German

Birth Date: June 26,1949

Languages: English (fluent in spoken and written), German