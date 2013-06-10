Christian ABC's: Powerful New Book Helps Christians Grasp Basics of Christ and His Purpose

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Andre Valentine Sr.’s philosophy is simple; reaching full spiritual maturity requires a sound understanding of life, ministry and its related theology. In his compelling new book, Valentine gives any willing reader everything they require for an effective grounding of Christ and his true purpose.



‘Christian ABC’s: Foundational Truths Every Christian Should Know’ is more than just a book; it’s a potentially life-changing text that is poised to find its own unique place in literary history.



Synopsis:



Have you really grasped the basics concerning Christ and His purpose? Thoroughly knowing and appropriating the information contained herein is the first step to ensuring your life, ministry, and theological understanding is effectively grounded. Until you do, you cannot reach full spiritual maturity as God intended. Inside, you will unearth the truth and gain a deeper understanding of Christ and His work.



While many may understand the basic fundamentals of Christian living, not all have a profound knowledge of the complex elements that encompass Christ and His purpose. It is within the six principles, contained in the Epistle of Hebrews, that a strong appreciation will develop and unleash clearer insight into the precepts of our Lord.



By delving into the Christian ABC's: Foundational Truths Every Christian Should Know, you will join the many that have discovered the truth and gained a euphoric understanding of the principals that govern Christ's person and purpose. The author of the Epistle of Hebrews describes this understanding as the transition into the ABC's for Saints. These six principles will give you a greater understanding of the complex work Christ provides, but will also lead to an intense desire to pursue a deeper knowledge of God's economy.



You will discover:

- The four models of faith

- Eleven important baptisms

- The order of resurrection

- Rewards and punishment for believers at the judgment scat of Christ

- The major difference between outer darkness and the blackness of darkness

- The difference between Gehenna and Hades



As the author explains, his book fills a vital gap in both the book market and in the lives of Christians.



“There is no current book on the market with such comprehensive analysis of these six principles. For years people have just assumed that such information is understood by people. My research showed gaps in understanding that urgently need filling,” says Valentine, Founder of The Deeper Truths Christian Fellowship.



Continuing, “Understanding these truths is paramount to spiritual growth. Without thorough knowledge of the six principles in the book of Hebrews, it will be difficult to have a comprehensive knowledge of Christ and his purpose. As maturing Christians, everyone needs to understand and be able to communicate these vital truths to other believers.”



Critics praise the book for its diligent attempts to change the lives of millions around the world. Expected to be in huge demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible after launch.



‘Christian ABC’s: Foundational Truths Every Christian Should Know’, published by Deeper Truths Publishing, is due for publication very soon.



About the Author

Andre Valentine is the Senior Pastor of the Deeper Truths Christian Fellowship, a non-denominational ministry located in Kent Washington. After earning his Master of Theology at the Seattle Urban Bible College, Andre became a professor of New Testament Literature and' Homiletics.



Today, he is an author, and both a motivational and conference speaker who travels the world sharing the message of the Kingdom with many different -countries including Africa, Mexico and the continental United States.