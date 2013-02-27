Christian Band Advocates for Same-Sex Rights, Still Wins a GMA and Cracks the Christian Top 40

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Ahead of the release of The White Flags of Alderaan, a folky rock record hitting the airwaves this year, Wakeup Starlight tread into dangerous territory, advocating a liberal doctrine of tolerance and acceptance in Christianity. Lead singer Caleb Cummings is resolute saying, "LGBT rights is the last great civil rights movement in America. It's still commonplace to have them regarded as second class citizens, both within the Church and without. We used to fear the consequences of making our views known, assuming the worst for Wakeup Starlight and our career, but we believe Christ would stand up for those being unfairly persecuted, regardless of the consequences. So here we are."



In spite of their progressive views, the band took away a Canadian GMA in 2011 for their song One Step Away, even breaking into the American Billboard Top 40 Christian Chart. The band's label, a tiny startup from Calgary called Resounding Records is launching an international publicity campaign targeting the Adult Album Alternative, and Campus radio formats that rocketed groups like Mumford & Sons and The Lumineers to international stardom.



The White Flags of Alderaan opens with a folky pop jangle titled Loco Train (A Canadian Tragedy). The song conveys the heartbreak and tragedy that, Canadian or otherwise, we all go through when we are so rudely, and callously dumped by our significant others. The album wades through metaphor and poetry, from the apparent cold distance of a Judaic God, to Cummings' diatribe to his ex in The Ghost of Myself Facing You.



Being so bold in their approach, Wakeup Starlight may have to fight twice as hard as their peers to get their voices and music heard. It will be interesting to find out if this little Trio from Calgary will see allies in their Church, or find support in a small, hard headed Indie music scene that disdains artists who dabble in religious themes. Perhaps neither. The world is, far too often, unfair.



Download or stream The White Flags of Alderaan, and get press photos at www.resoundingrecords.com



