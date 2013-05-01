Christian Home Based Business Connecting Thousands Nationwide

Lansing, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Faith carries the power of transformation and no one knows this better than Bruce Fletcher, the creator and marketing head of Scriptures. Bruce who has been part of this endeavor for a long time now is a man of substance. He believes in the power of faith and in extending this power to the Christian business community. This is the reason why he has gone out of his way to help the community earn and make a mark in the society.



Scriptures which is an amazing brand has an umbrella of products that provide treatment for hair and skin. The line also carries a wide range of nutritional products that are one of a kind and made from nature’s best ingredients. What is so unique about this brand is that it has been built by a network of business men and women under the guidance of Bruce. Today, the brand stands tall and has received unmatched reviews from market critics and customers.



The Christian community for home based business is growing by the hour and the huge number of people joining this network is a big testament to this fact. The business option which is now available for operation under the ‘Scriptures’ brand not only gives the member the satisfaction of running his or her own business but, it also opens up opportunities for income earning that is by far the most rewarding even by industry standards. At the end, the partner in business makes profits that are not possible even from a regular job.



The Scriptures brand is fast growing because the products under this brand follow the best industry standards. And, as the brand enjoys a lion share in the market because of the growing network of loyal customers, new business owners have the opportunity to cash in on an already established system that is yet to reach its full potential. Every single detail of the marketing program designed by Bruce is done in a manner that creates new opportunities for self-employed people.



The brand which is a great representative of the power of the Christian business community is on its way to becoming the market leader. To know more and become a part of the network, log onto http://scriptures.cc/188077/



