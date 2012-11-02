U.S.-Based Group Supports Ongoing Need for Human Services in Eastern Europe

Montgomery, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Stella’s Voice, an internationally recognized human rights advocacy group, has broken ground on two homes for orphans in Moldova. Established in the early 1990s, Stella’s Voice is a leader in efforts to protect and foster children across Moldova, dating back to the fall of communism. As the number of children forced into slavery and sex trafficking grows, the group has created numerous safe havens for children and those who have aged out of state-run facilities. Currently, construction is under way on two new homes that will meet a critical need within the region, providing a safe home and stable environment. Click on the link for more information on Christian human trafficking organizations.



The founder of Stella’s Voice, Philip Cameron, commented on the two new homes: “We are blessed to be able to begin construction on two new homes for orphans in Moldova. Our goal is to continue working to protect and shelter these innocent children -- from the smallest child, to teens who have aged out of state-run care.” Click on the link for more information on child slavery.



For two decades, Stella’s Voice has changed the lives of thousands of orphans, providing gifts, clothing, food, supplies, heating oil, clean water and more.



About Stella’s Voice

Founded by Philip Cameron and his Montgomery-based ministry, Stella’s Voice is an organization committed to providing aid and advocacy for orphans and human trafficking victims throughout Moldova, Eastern Europe and around the world. The beginning of Stella’s Voice dates back to the fall of communism, when the media was first allowed into Eastern Europe and began showing the dire conditions of the state-run orphan homes. Upon discovery of the harm children were facing, Cameron began work to improve their lives and help them stay safe. Stella’s Voice visits and ministers to orphanages, and also owns the nation’s first Christian orphanage: Providence House. For more information, to donate, or invite Phillip Cameron to speak to your church, visit www.stellasvoice.org.