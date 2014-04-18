The End Times Experience Is Taking Place at Christian Life Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- A 6-week sermon series event entitled “The End Times Experience” begins on April 26th at Christian Life Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. This event will feature dramatic portrayals and interactive exhibits of what life is going to be like during the end of days, according to scripture.



Christian Life Center, known for it’s popular Drive Thru Prayer service, has stated that this “End Times Experience” event will include the study of topics such as the rapture, the antichrist, the mark of the beast (666), the great tribulation, the 2nd coming of Christ and many others. All topics will be examined from a biblically based perspective.



The “End Times Experience” is open to the general public at no charge, with the first week of the series beginning on Saturday night, April 26th at 6:00pm. CLC’s weekend service schedule includes a casual service on Saturday evenings at 6:00pm, a traditional service on Sunday mornings at 8:00am, and two contemporary services also on Sunday mornings at 9:30am and 11:30am. The full weekly schedule of services and events can be found on Christian Life Center’s website at clcftl.org.



Extensive research has gone into the topics that will be examined in this event, including how to prepare one’s self for what is to come according to scripture. A. Small, a member of CLC’s congregation is excited about the End Times Experience: “I’m looking forward to experiencing the realism of what the end times is going to be like, and how it’s going to impact me as a believer. I really want to see how the message of the end times will be relevant to me today – to my generation and my culture. It makes me wonder if I am really prepared for when these events will happen, and if there’s anything I’m missing.” Promotions for the event have been released on the church’s website and various social media sites, as well as to local news outlets. In a statement from Pastor Tom Manning, Senior Pastor of Christian Life Center, he mentions: “Momentum for the End Times Experience has been mounting, and we are seeing excitement in the individuals of our congregation and in those in our community. It’s important to be educated about what the Bible says is going to take place during the end of days, and we’re excited to be able help facilitate that experience for others.”



About The End Times Experience

The End Times Experience, a 6-week sermon series event is taking place at Christian Life Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL beginning on April 26th, 2014. For more information about Christian Life Center or The End Times Experience, please visit www.christianlifecenterftl.org



Contact:

Steven DaSilva

Communications and Public Relations Director

Christian Life Center

2699 West Commercial Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone (954) 731-5433

Fax: (954) 731-5458

Email: Steven@clcftl.org

Website: http://www.clcftl.org