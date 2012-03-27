C.R.L Records Signs New Artist Surenda for His Debut Album Available Now

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- Surenda – The Promise Land is the new album from Rapper Surenda. Surenda brings a positive but real look at life on The Promise Land.



This album is inspired by his childhood struggles growing up on the streets. He ran into a lot of pain and heartache that led him to search for the truth in life. On this album he works through some of the things he learned from his trials and tribulations. Hoping to maybe spark life into others struggling through the same issues. Even if you aren’t a fan of Rap Music, but you like to hear stories of trials and triumph, this album is worth listening to. This album covers a broad base of subjects from death to learning how to enjoy our One Shot at life.



Some new Surenda songs can be found on YouTube. The 13 track The Promise Land album can be found on iTunes (songs available individually on iTunes).



The C.R.L website hosts their two first music videos “One Shot” and “I Gave”. The site also hosts C.R.L line of street wear.



The Promise Land has been featured on iTunes, YouTube and Amazon – all links can be found below.



