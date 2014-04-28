Inspired by the Need for Wholesome Content Sharing, Godinterest Offers a Pinterest Alternative

Dagenham, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- For those Christians, entrepreneurs and ministries that use Pinterest but want to share within a Christian environment, Godinterest could be the answer to their dreams.



Speculation is growing about the content the owners of Godinterest will and will not permit, but how does it actually differ from Pinterest?



Godinterest was founded by Dean Jones, a Christian, to allow people to post within an environment that prohibits ill-mannered language and distasteful images.



Jones, a 35-year-old Project Manager from London, said, "Pinterest is one of the leading social media sites; however, posts on Pinterest are not always guaranteed to be suitable for the whole family. We are mindful of the values that we as Christians are bound by and therefore Godinterest will help to provide an additional cushion of safety. I see this as a ministry and to that degree, non-Christians are most welcome; however, Christianity is not up for debate."



Godinterest strives to have Christian content and like Pinterest, people can use Godinterest to collect and share photos of their favourite events, interests and hobbies.



Jones said, "Godinterest acts as a bespoke Christian media platform, whereby users' content and the content of others can be browsed on the main page. Its mission is to connect Christians through the interests they share. Users can upload images and embed videos to boards, which can be used to organise images they love from around the web or from their very own work.



"Boards can also be used by educators to plan lessons and for later referral. Students can post and organise sources. Each user's boards are potential inspiration for the rest of the community and 're-posting' is highly encouraged."



Godinterest also allows businesses to create pages aimed at promoting their businesses online.



Jones said, "A friend of mine who happens to be an atheist recently asked me where he could purchase a Bible. I stated that Amazon or eBay might be a good starting place. However, wouldn't it be great if everybody could go to one location for everything Christian and find and create lists of what they wanted? There are millions of small businesses around the world; however, not all have a voice. Godinterest hopes to fill that gap by providing virtual store fronts."



Accounts can be created and accessed by linking Godinterest to Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn profiles.



For those who want to maintain their Christian values while still interacting with those on the Internet, Godinterest could be a great option. With comparable features to Pinterest offered in a platform that is marketed as being safe for the entire family, the environment offered on Godinterest could be just what the Christian community is searching for.



Free registration includes access to all of the website's features.



For more information visit Godinterest.com.



About Godinterest.com

Godinterest.com is a beautiful and fun way to share the God interest with friends and family. Poeple are free to Capture and Share Gods World in Moments.



To connect on Facebook and Twitter click on www.Facebook.com/GodinterestUK and www.Twitter.com/GodinterestUK respectively.



Note to Editors: To arrange an interview with Dean Jones, please contact Dean Jones via e-mail at admin@godinterest.com