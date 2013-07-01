Christian Twitter Shuts Down

Palm Coast, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- ChristianChirp.com was launched in October of 2009 by Internet entrepreneur James L. Paris after he received a one week suspension from Twitter. Although never given a specific reason, Paris attributes his suspension to complaints generated by tweets he posted supporting Rush Limbaugh when Limbaugh was denied the opportunity to invest in the St. Louis Rams franchise.



The site was branded as a "Christian Alternative To Twitter" and generated worldwide controversy. Critics of the site even included some Christian leaders that argued that Jesus would not separate himself in such a way and that the idea was flawed. "At one point, early on, we had identified over 20,000 links to our site from news reports and blog articles. I was shocked at the level of interest the concept had generated," said Paris at his Palm Coast, FL office on Monday morning.



Paris says the site was never able to attract enough advertising revenue for it to be a profitable venture. He also said that other projects have left him lacking the time needed to oversee the operations of the site.



Paris has published a more detailed explanation of his reasons for shuttering the site on his blog. Paris remains active on Twitter with about 8,000 followers with username @jameslparis. Paris says he has not faced any other Twitter suspensions since the 2009 incident.