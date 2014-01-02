Christian Writer Publishes True Crime Drama After Becoming a Victim of a Violent Crime

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Being the victim of a violent crime is a life altering event. Some people fall into a deep depression or find it difficult to move beyond hate and the urge for revenge. It becomes a daily struggle to emerge from the darkness and live a more productive existence. After being robbed and shot, Bill Dyer went through all of the unpleasant phases victims have to traverse. His new book, entitled “Doing Time With God”, is his testament to the healing power of God, and how he found his way back from his own personal Hell, to the glory of healing and forgiveness.



Through God’s grace, Bill has been able to experience what many victims of violent crimes have not – forgiveness and peace after such tragedy. This ignited a sense of purpose, to share what he learned along his journey from victim to victor, and to do whatever possible to prevent others from becoming victims of violence. One result is Bill’s founding a non-profit organization called “Restored Life Journeys;” another is writing “Doing Time With God”.



The mission of “Restored Life Journeys” is to create safer and more peaceful and productive communities by connecting victims of violence with inmates in ways that foster healing, rehabilitation, and reconciliation. Bill found his calling and adopted this Christian and spiritual mission to create a space where, together, victims and offenders can share their stories of true crime and experience the transforming power of God’s love. “Doing Time With God” reveals this unique world to readers.



Studies reveal that strong faith is essential for inmates to successfully transition from prison and become productive members of society. “Restored Life Journeys” creates a space where faith is deepened through healing, forgiveness, and increased awareness of God’s presence. Inmates and victims of true crime benefit from Bill Dyer’s Christian Prison Ministry. “Doing Time With God” is a great read, not Religion heavy, and remarkably insightful and inspiring because it shows how God’s love is transforming lives behind prison walls, the last place most would expect.



To learn more about this new Christian Suspense book release, visit: Doing Time With God



Media Contact:

Doing Time With God

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Jacksonville, FL

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