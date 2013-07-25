Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- They say you can’t go home again. “Sussex Cove,” a new suspense novel from Carol and Jimmy Owens, tells a story of intrigue surrounding a mega-church pastor, Sam Cannady, who does go home again. He goes to dig for the truth about his father’s suspicious death. Not dreaming of the problems he’ll be causing himself, Sam’s search unleashes violence, political corruption and occult intrigue. The three tie together into a plot which begins back in Sam’s childhood.



As an eleven-year-old, Sam’s life became a catastrophe as he is accused of molesting a little girl who is the ward of his father’s powerful employer. Because of Sam, his father’s career is damaged and his family uprooted. His father never forgives him nor lets him forget. But what really happened during that time has remained hidden to this celebrated pastor. He is troubled by his past and by his present failure to put his preaching into practice.



In his search, Sam finds a world he never really believed existed; a reality he’d only thought of theologically. Until now. He is suddenly confronted with much more than he ever expected in this world.



Carol Owens and Jimmy Owens are giving away the first five chapters of "Sussex Cove" on at www.sussexcove.com.



Carol Owens says of her new novel, “In writing ‘Sussex Cove,’ I tried to tell the kind of story I like to read. It’s a life or death adventure, and a journey into the soul. I invite you to join me and my unlikely hero, celebrated pastor Sam Cannady, into memories and secrets that lead to an undreamed of world of human political greed, occult spiritual conflict and romance.”



Jimmy Owens, Carol’s husband of 59 years, says about the character of Sam Cannady, “He is learning the truth of two spiritual kingdoms. Cannady is an ‘innocent abroad,’ thrown into run-for-your-life danger that changes everything in his life, including his relationship with God.”



“Sussex Cove” is available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon. It can be found directly through the links below:



About Carol and Jimmy Owens

Carol and Jimmy Owens are both musicians and authors. They are pioneers in Contemporary Christian Music. Through their Schools of Music Ministries, they and their teams have trained thousands of musicians, worship leaders and songwriters in the skills, arts, and spiritual foundations of worship-evangelism. "Sussex Cove" is their first work of Christian Fiction.



