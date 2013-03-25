ChristianDating.org Offers Christian Dating Services in South Africa

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- ChristianDating.org.za, the dating website based in South Africa, offers a range of services to help people with Christian beliefs find partners sharing similar beliefs. The website caters to romance, friendship as well as people looking for lasting commitment. The company, which is a part of Dating Factory, claims that they offer dating services for Christians in South Africa since they understand the importance of religion in people’s lives and their requirement of finding similar values in their partners.



Through the website, like-minded single Christians from South Africa can make friends, find partners, share Bible passages, form online Cell group, etc. people of all races, ages and Christianity beliefs can interact through the website. There are provisions for setting preferences, availing chat rooms, photo galleries etc. The website further emphasizes that they cater to people who look for friendship as well. The services of ChristianDating.org.za are completely free of cost as well.



The Christian Dating South Africa states, “What sets us apart from regular dating sites is that we understand how important your religion is when it comes to finding a partner in life. With a simple to use registration process, you will be able to get started in no time at all.”



The features offered by ChristianDating.org.za are search and advanced search, buddies, visitors friends, blocked, chat, mail, message, wink, card, summary, profile info request, media request etc.



Mark and Lydia, who met through ChristianDating.org.za said, “Online dating really works if you are serious about it and treat your online dates as real ones. We were mailing each other and chatting on christiandating.org.za for a year before we planned our first meeting, but by that time we knew each other so well that we decided to go out together straight after our first date.”



For more information about Christian Dating, log on to www.christiandating.org.za.



About ChristianDating.org.za

ChristianDating.org.za, which offers online dating services in South Africa, is part of Dating Factory, the highly popular dating network. The website mainly caters to helping people find others with similar beliefs and habits in South Africa meet them and date them. The site also serves as a platform for people to make friends in case they are not interested in dating. The system has been established with WEB2 technology leveraging the years of expertise that the team has in the arena. The advanced communication tools and technology in the website helps people connect to millions around the world.



Media Contact

Website: http://www.christiandating.org.za