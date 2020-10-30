Christine Reidhead Announces Launch of New eBook "How to Improve Study Habits"

Sturgeon Bay, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- We are pleased to announce the launch of new eBook "How to Improve Study Habits" after the successful book "Get that Job"– available on Amazon. The new book published by Four Windows Press, is now available in Kindle Edition. Good study habits are hard to come by especially with so many distractions and the student's constant need to be active on social media. Given the ongoing pandemic, students are also being forced to study and learn from home and not in a classroom. With distance learning and online platforms becoming the most preferred platforms these days, how can children concentrate and improve their study habits. It is important for students to have strong study skills.



This guide helps students on how to inculcate the most helpful habits and skills. The first step is to discover the kind of learner a person is; followed by understanding good study skills and bad study habits. The key to effective learning is to identify a place which helps the students concentrate better. The book also sheds light on how students can keep up with online learning due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. Parents too can read the book to help their children in their study programs, mentor and teach them the importance of following a routine. This self-help book on How to Improve Study Habits is a must for every student who wants to get good grades and want to graduate with flying colors.



To know more visit https://www.amazon.com/Improve-Study-Habits-Christine-Reidhead-ebook/dp/B08GY7F3HZ/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=reidhead&q



About Christine Reidhead

Christine Reidhead is an author, educator, humanitarian, Founder and CEO of AfrikRising, a non-profit organization. Christine received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Master's Degree in Science in Accountancy from the University of Phoenix. She is currently pursuing her Doctoral Leadership and Organizational Development Program.



Media Contact



Website: http://www.fourwindowspress1.com