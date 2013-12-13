Christmas Books: Truthy Ruthy's Christmas Surprise

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- A new children’s interactive book for kids aged 4 to 8, for Christmas. From the best-selling "Truthy Ruthy" series. The great surprise offers kids the opportunity to experience three different endings to the same story.



Free on Amazon December 17-18, 2013



http://amzn.to/1agyXCi



This eBook comes as a wonderful package, complete with an unusual free gift; a Make Your Own Book template that allows children to make their very own children's picture book, also with three different endings.



Ruthy’s Christmas Surprise is a new interactive children's book that presents an original concept; a single story that focuses on a single dilemma with three possible solutions – how a small child can surprise their family with special gifts on Christmas.



Ruthy is a five-year-old girl. She sees her friends and parents buying different gifts for Christmas, and wants to do the same…



But Ruthy cannot drive a car to the mall, she has no money and she cannot walk to the mall alone. Fortunately, Santa Claus surprises her with a few interesting gifts.



What will she do with the things she’s received?



Here’s the surprise!



This interactive book offers three different endings that represent different ways of thinking.



1. Pessimistic thinking brings disappointment.

2. Creative thinking leads to remarkable ideas.

3. Having initiative leads to great surprises for all.



This book comes with an original and unusual free gift; a Make Your Own Book template that allows children to make their very own book with three different endings, much like this one. The template is offered as a Word document.



According to Sari: “A creative experience, like writing a book with three different endings, can certainly help children to find alternative solutions to their personal dilemmas. Having worked with teachers and parents, I always say that giving a child the opportunity to think and decide for themselves is the best gift any parent can give. A gift like this will make a tremendous difference to the child as they grow older.”



About the Author: Sari Barel

Sari Barel is an expert in creative and innovative thinking. Shie is the author of the best-selling Truthy Ruthy series that offers creative ideas for different subjects that occupy the minds of children. Truthy Ruthy helps to discover a brilliant way to get children to tell the truth and stay honest; Mommy, do you really love me? finds the answer to this big question.



According to Sari: “This book provides children and parents with an opportunity to talk about various obstacles in life; those that may seem difficult to overcome. The Christmas theme enhances the concept of using initiative to create original ideas and gifts. The Christmas Spirit will fuel children, allowing them to feel happier and look for solutions to their dilemmas, instead of giving up. At Christmas, although some may see closed doors, others see open windows!”



To take a look at Ruthy’s Christmas Surprise, and purchase a copy today, please follow this link: http://amzn.to/1agyXCi



Highly recommended. This surprise package includes the interactive book and the gift book is Free on Amazon December 17-18 2013



Happy Holidays!



Christmas book: Truthy Ruthy's Christmas Surprise

Download here: http://amzn.to/1agyXCi



Some Reviews:



- 5.0 out of 5 stars A fine introduction to interactive fiction for youngsters



J. Chambers (Georgia, United States) (HALL OF FAME REVIEWER) (TOP 10 REVIEWER)



In author Sari Barel's latest Truthy Ruthy story, Ruthy wanted to buy Christmas gifts for her family, but what's a five-year-old girl to do? She had no money, she couldn't drive a car, and she wasn't allowed to go shopping alone anyway. In this interactive story, the reader can choose from three different paths for Ruthy, each leading to a different outcome. As interactive fiction goes, "Truthy Ruthy's Christmas Surprise" is a very simple story with only three outcomes, but it's a great way to introduce young children to this form of storytelling. The story is also a nice lesson for kids about being creative in their gift-giving.



- 5.0 out of 5 stars Christmas and gifts – lessons learned



Grady Harp (Los Angeles, CA United States) (TOP 50 REVIEWER) (VINE VOICE) (HALL OF FAME REVIEWER)



There are few people who haven’t appreciated Sari Barel’s creation of Truthy Ruthy and now she has created a special book for the holidays. As usual the writing is brisk and beautifully timed, the accompanying illustrations are a complete joy, and the concepts imbedded in this little book are invaluable. Sari Barel is a recognized international expert in creative thinking and about this very creative interactive book she has commented; ‘I've always emphasized to parents that giving children the freedom to choose, and find their own solutions, is a great gift that will make a huge difference in their lives. Just remember: there’s always more than one solution!’



Truthy Ruthy’s family is out shopping for Christmas gifts but she is only 5 years old, has no money or car, so how can she participate in the surprise gifts for Christmas? Well, dream of course! She has a dream featuring Santa Claus who quickly left a gift on her front step and disappeared, leaving Ruthy wondering what to do with the gift. And then she woke up, and thought all day about her dream, but that night she didn’t dream that dream again but instead had three dreams – disappointment, initiative, and creation – about the gifts. In Disappointment dream she was unhappy with the gift because it had empty bottles and corks and other ‘useless items’ instead of the doll she wished for – something that costs money – and she threw them away, making her sad on Christmas morning. In Creation dream she saw the same ingredients, but instead of being sad she created gifts for her family form the recycled goods, making wonderful surprise gifts for her family – a situation that made her happy. In the Creation dream she made beautiful gift boxes from the gifts Santa left, filling them with her own candies and on Christmas morning she pops out of a specially wrapped box dressed as a Santa and spread out her gifts to the whole family! The major surprise of the holiday.



And in Sari Barel’s summary she shares, ‘Pessimistic thinking brings disappointment, Positive thinking leads to remarkable ideas, and Innovative thinking leads to great ideas for all.’ This book is a delight on every level – and even contains a free gift for the reader! Highly Recommended. Grady Harp,



- 5.0 out of 5 stars "Happy Interactive Christmas Story".....



Robin Lee - (TOP 500 REVIEWER)



The author wrote a happy, interactive Christmas story with our favorite, cute girl Truthy Ruthy...Christmas Surprise is exactly that and sends a very positive message when people help their children pick one of the right endings..Shows a child how to be creative with giving gifts..Truthy Ruthy has no money like all little children but wants to make something nice for my Mom and Dad..So, she has 3 choices to pick from....Which surprise will she pick: The Initiative, The Disappointment, or The Creation...Each dream is different and one shows it's better to sometimes give the Christmas Spirit than to receive .....



Contact: Sari Barel, Israel 972-546460144

At: Sari, saribarel@gmail.com



ASIN: B00GZ8MLWG

Author: Sari Barel

Illustrator: Neda Fuchedzhieva

Genre: Children's books, Holidays & Festivals, Christmas, Values

Categories: Holidays & Festivals, Christmas, Values, Child Development

Free Days: December 17-18, 2013



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Childrens-Books/628672983823543



Twitter: https://twitter.com/SariBarel



Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yFJOg-BM0A