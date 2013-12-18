Get Useful Christmas Kids Crafts Ideas and Tips from WinXDVD

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Different people may have different plans for this Christmas, such as shopping, watching TV and playing cards. But WinXDVD suggests spending more time and energy with families and kids by, for example, Christmas crafting.



It lists many ways of Christmas crafts, such as making Christmas tree ornaments, Christmas cards, Christmas (countdown) calendars, Christmas stockings, Christmas food and Christmas videos.



WinXDVD also reminds participants of recording Christmas craft video clips or take pictures with HD camcorders or mobile phones. At the same time, it recommends make good use of these videos with virtue of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe or HD Video Converter for Mac in the following manner:

1. Convert the videos to different formats, like MKV, M2TS, MP4, AVI, etc.

2. Convert Christmas crafts photos into a video file in any format and add background music.

3. Play or share the videos on iPad Air, iPad 4, iPad Mini, iPhone, Google Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy S4, Amazon Kindle Fire, HTC One.



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a new-generation video software combining video conversion with video editing, online video downloading, slideshow video making and so on. It can convert between MKV, MTS, AVCHD, AVI, MP4, MOV, WMV, FLV, 3GP and M4V. It enables users to crop, trim, merge videos and add external SRT subtitles to videos.



Read more about Christmas crafts at http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/christmas-crafts-for-kids.htm