Christmas in July: Twin Sister Duo the Bowmans Set out to Promote Next Album Project and Kickstarter Campaign

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Cheerful themes are a new trend. And what's more cheerful than Christmas? It's not hard to get in the Christmas spirit this month when you hear about what these identical twin sisters are up to. Sarah and Claire Bowman (aka The Bowmans) promise to warm your hearts with a creative project on Kickstarter.com that'll make even the most miserly scrooges get in the spirit early this year. This undertaking will be the first to combine Sarah's acclaimed songwriting with Claire's distinctive artistic works, which will be brought to bear as a 12-track Christmas album coupled with an original illustrated story book.



The Bowmans' Kickstarter campaign through July 31st hoping to raise funds and promote this exciting and heartwarming new project.



Claire's endearing artistic style combines with Sarah's acclaimed musical abilities to create an unforgettable music and story combo.



Backers of the project will have the opportunity to not only pre-purchase the new creations, but to become part of the products themselves. From having their face appear in the story book, or having their beloved pets featured in a portrait by one of the twins, to being named as a contributor on the the album credits, there are unique rewards and incentives for each supporter.



The project relies solely on the contributions of new and existing fans. If the $30,000 goal is not reached, the sisters will not collect anything at all from their backers, which could jeopardize their ability to complete the CD and storybook.



The Bowmans will be performing songs from their previous three records throughout the month of July in California while promoting their Kickstarter campaign. Tour starts July 13 in Ventura, CA. Dates are listed below and on their website www.theBowmansMusic.com



Jul 13, 2013 7pm - Ventura, CA @ Zoey's Cafe - The Bowmans and Nels Andrews

Jul 17, 2013 - Palm Springs, CA 9 pm @ Ace Hotel - The Bowmans and Famous October on JP Houston's American Parlor Songbook

Jul 18, 2013 - Joshua Tree, CA 7:30 pm @ Pappy and Harriet's Pioneertown Palace - The Bowmans and Duo del Sol

Jul 18 & 21 6 pm - In studio with Pepper Daniels KRUSH 92.5

Jul 20, 2013 - Los Angeles, CA 8 pm@ Hotel Cafe - The Bowmans - Buy Tickets

Jul 21, 2013 - Paso Robles, CA 2 pm @ Sculpterra Winery - Songwriters At Play afternoon show featuring The Bowmans

Jul 22, 2013 - San Luis Obispo, CA 8 pm @ Bon Temps Creole Cafe - Songwriters At Play featuring The Bowmans

Jul 24, 2013 - Santa Cruz, CA 9 pm @ The Crepe Place with Nels Andrews & M. Fracasso

Jul 26, 2013 - San Francisco, CA 6 pm @ Amnesia Bar - The Bowmans - Early Show!

Jul 27, 2013 - Novato, CA 1 pm @ Hopmonk Tavern - The Bowmans and special guest Coal

About The Bowmans

The Bowmans (http://www.theBowmansMusic.com) are a twin sister music duo formerly based in Brooklyn, NY and currently based in Berkeley, CA. The Bowmans began touring internationally in 2005 and have release three full-length recordings. They are known for their characteristic harmony styles and captivating performances.