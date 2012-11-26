Christmas Lobster Season Heats Up with Chowderfest Monday

Lowell, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- LobsterAnywhere.com, an online lobster company that delivers fresh Maine lobster and specialty seafood dishes across the U.S., unveils its Chowderfest Monday promotion. With every purchase on Chowderfest Monday (November 26), seafood lovers will receive free chowder and/or lobster bisque with their online seafood order.



“No matter where you live, nothing beats a bowl of steaming seafood soup, chowder, or bisque,” said Joe Bowab, CEO of LobsterAnywhere.com. “Fresh seafood gifts for the holidays are just a Point,Click, and Crack away at LobsterAnywhere.com"



Chowderfest Monday soups include:



New England Clam Clam Chowder: This sublime, chef-made New England Clam Chowder is chock full of the sweetest surf clams,grade A potatoes, combined with a delicate blend of spices and finished with a splash of heavy cream and melted butter.



Lobster Bisque: Made with heavy cream, real butter, fresh herbs and plenty of sweet lobster meat. The soup is especially rich, hearty and oh-so-lobster-delicious.



Shrimp and Corn Chowder: Made with tender shrimp, sweet roasted corn, and grade A potatoes.



Manhattan Clam Chowder: This tomato based, red clam chowder is loaded with tender clams and fresh hearty vegetables.



Available to all online customers, shoppers simply post their favorite chowder choices after purchasing an order in the special instructions box at the online checkout.



Chowderfest Monday will run from Monday, November 26 to Tuesday, November 27 at midnight EST.



Offers Include:

For seafood orders over $50, choose one free chowder

For seafood orders of $100 or more, choose two chowders

For seafood orders of $200 or more, four chowders



Jane Thompson, a transplanted Bostonian from Paradise Valley, AZ, says, "The clam chowder is genuine article. This cream chowder has more clams than potatoes. There is no better chowder anywhere in New England.”



About LobsterAnywhere.com

For over a decade, LobsterAnywhere.com has delivered fresh Maine lobster, creamy clam chowder, sweet lobster tails, and specialty seafood dishes to just about anywhere in the USA. You can order fresh seafood online at http://www.lobsteranywhere.com or call 1-888-85MAINE. LobsterAnywhere.com is dedicated to lobster resource conservation and sustainability and is committed to maintaining healthy live lobster stocks along the North Atlantic coast. Visit http://www.twitter.com/lobsteranywhere or http://www.facebook.com/LobsterAnywhere for more information.



Food bloggers or writers interested in reviewing our lobster dinners and gifts can contact us at service@lobsteranywhere.com