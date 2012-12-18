Christmas Music from over Two Thousand Artists Is Now Available from New Website YulePlay.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- YulePlay, a website that features a huge variety of festive Christmas music by over 2,000 artists, has just launched its easy-to-use site. The new website, http://yuleplay.com, provides fans with the opportunity to do something that no other site does—explore the entire genre of Christmas music in one space.



The timing of the new site is perfect; with the holiday season in full swing, people are eager to have another source for their favorite Christmas songs. YulePlay is powered by YouTube and utilises an intuitive playlist system that allows visitors to continuously browse the site without having to stop the song that is currently playing.



YulePlay also features an impressive database of over 10,000 holiday tunes from dozens of categories. Fans of holiday music may search for their favorite Christmas tunes by genre, artist, or song. Rather than be limited to the same predictable tunes the radio stations are playing, YulePlay allows people to find whatever Christmas songs they like the best.



Fans of holiday music can also jump between tracks, and also create playlists of their favorites. These can then be shared with friends through social media websites like Facebook and Twitter. Most people who give the site a try report discovering new songs that they have never heard before. This is one of the key features and advantages to YulePlay.



Using the YulePlay website is easy and fun; handy category tabs on the left hand side of the home page make it easy to search for specific songs. In addition, the home page includes a short video that explains how the site works.



About YulePlay.com

YulePlay.com caters for every music fan, with over 10,000 Christmas songs from 2,000 artists, including songs from a range of genres: Pop, Jazz, Indie, Rock, R&B and many more. Listeners can deck the halls and jingle along with their very own playlist this Christmas. For more information, please visit http://yuleplay.com