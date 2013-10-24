Christmas Party Rentals on the Rise Big Bounce Fun House Rentals Advises Book Early

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Many experts wrote the idea of corporate Christmas parties off with the recent recession; however, with surprising statistics showing a rise in the number of bookings for Christmas parties in 2012, party rental suppliers are encouraged for the coming holiday season. Says Susan Lorimar, spokesperson for party rentals Indianpolis IN firm, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals, "We are encouraging corporate organizers to book Christmas party rentals in Indianpolis IN early this year because some items are already booked up on key nights. We're seeing a huge increase in the number of inquiries over 2011 and even last year."



While some companies still have black tie affairs, Lorimar says overwhelmingly, companies are leaning toward parties which include the employees, spouses and their children. "Christmas is a family-oriented time of year and companies are recognizing this by hosting large parties the entire family can enjoy. We've had a number of inquiries about Christmas party rentals in Indianapolis IN that included the inclusion of Santa and Mrs. Claus, our live nativity scene and our inflatables, too." Lorimar mentioned the trackless train Indianapolis is a big favorite for many of the parties and a great photo opportunity, also. "Everyone wants adorable pictures at their Christmas parties, and because of that, we are also seeing an increase in the number of rentals of our green screen photo shoots. These allow the participants to step anywhere in the world they would like with our green screen photography. We bring lots of choices and can even customize each photo with a company logo. They are then printed on site and with a frame."



"Our mechanical bull is very popular during fall and spring festivals. In light of this, our mechanical reindeer have become the highlight of all our Christmas party rentals. Additionally, party organizers can choose the trackless train Indianapolis IN and a number of other personalized features. The bottom line is, our company can offer a huge variety of activities for holiday and/or Christmas events no matter what size. We have a large inventory and offer unique, traditional and modern rentals that other party rental companies don't have, which makes it easy for a party planner to rent from one place rather than going to several different places to find what they need. However, it's imperative organizers book early for complete selection and availability on the desired date." Lorimar concludes.



About Big Bounce Fun House Rentals

With over 20 years experience in the rental industry, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals have experienced, trained staff waiting to make events of all kinds a success. From the first call into the office, to the day of your event and even after, customers are guaranteed the personalized attention their event deserves. They work with Schools, Colleges, Sports teams (professional and amateur), churches, towns, businesses and festivals, as well as backyard parties. Whether it is helping to plan a birthday party, graduation, post prom, all night lock-in, outdoor movie night, fundraiser, employee appreciation day, or any other event conceived, they are here to help every step of the way. The company prides itself on safety, considering it to be very important that the equipment is set up by trained technicians, insuring the safety of guests.