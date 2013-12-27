Christmas Presents from Cart2Cart Team

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Cart2Cart - an online service for automated shopping cart migration announces a special Christmas offer. Every store owner will have a possibility to get a present - upto 20% bonustotheaccount.



Christmas is a time of great anticipation, family gathering and gift giving. There’s definitely something about this magical season that makes every person wish it was Christmas all year long. Cart2Cart Team understands the meaningful values of this special holiday and wants to make it even more fabulous.



Every store owner, who already used Cart2Cart, or those who are just planning to perform data migration will be able to get up to 20% bonus. Merchants simply have to:



Register a new Cart2Cart account or sign in with the existing one.

Add money to the balance from December 23rd to January 5th.

Getabonus up to 20% to the account.



Nothing gets the whole family into the Christmas spirit faster than revisiting annual family traditions. Sales are not what Christmas is all about. Cart2Cart Team values a time, which have to be spend with relatives and provides a possibility to spend a bonus whenever merchants want. The money will never expire. Nonetheless, the bonus will gradually decrease, so the sooner account will be charged, the bigger bonus will be accrued.



December, 23 - 25 - 20%

December, 26 - 28 - 15%

December, 29 - 31 - 10%

January, 1 - 5 - 5%



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is a market leader it the sphere of shopping cart migration. It provides a possibility to migrate from/to 45+ most well recognized e-Commerce platforms absolutely automatically. Merchants have an opportunity to migrate all products, customers, order history with all corresponding information without any technical knowledge.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Brodivska 5B st.,Ternopil 46000, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com