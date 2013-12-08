Christmas Promo: Send Gifts to Philippines at a 10% Discount

Quezon City, NCR -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2013 -- This December, Regalo Manila is giving a 10% discount on all orders made on their website before December 11. It does not matter if the delivery dates of the orders are later than December 11. As long as the order is received and payment has been cleared before December 11, the order will still qualify for a discount.



This discount is the company’s way of encouraging people to order early. After all, the company is already expecting a huge stream of orders for this month. They just want their clients to order early so that they can put them on the top of their order queue as well as have ample time to prepare their orders.



Qualifying for the 10% discount is easy. First, the potential customer must create an account with Regalo Manila. From here, the client can choose from Regalo Manila’s wide selection of gift items ranging from Christmas gift baskets, chocolate baskets, fruit baskets and the likes. He can then add the items that he likes to his cart and then check out. Upon checkout, he can use the promo code “Christmas2013”. He just needs to type it in the promo code field without the quotes. From here, the price will automatically be discounted.



This is not Regalo Manila’s first Christmas. In fact, it has experienced over 5 Christmas seasons from its conception. As a gift delivery company, they know quite well that the Christmas season is a very busy season. This is why they have decided that they should encourage their customers to order early by giving them a 10% discount. With this, they are practically getting a win-win solution for their company because they are offering a discount in exchange for some early orders.



About Regalo Manila

Regalo Manila is a unique gift delivery company that caters to people who live abroad but have loved ones in the Philippines It accepts orders online and then ships orders locally. Some of the gift items from their selection are flowers, chocolates, cakes, stuff toys, jewelry, grocery baskets, fruit baskets and some food items from popular local brands like Jollibee, Red Ribbon, Greenwich, Pizza Hut and more.



The company’s peak season is on Valentine’s Day, Christmas and Mother’s Day. In these days, the company receives double or even quadruple of their usual number of monthly orders. This is why they need to take certain steps in order to keep their company’s orders at a manageable level. Giving a discount helps the company to not only serve their customers better but also keep their orders at a level that they can manage.