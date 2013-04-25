ChristmasBash.ie Launches Fun Christmas Events in Ireland for Businesses and Groups

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- A well orchestrated Christmas party is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the coming year, and one of the most fondly talked about events of the previous year. Ireland has a fantastic reputation as a country to have fun in, and this is just as true at Christmas as any other time of the year.



One Christmas party website that is getting a lot of attention recently is ChristmasBash.ie, a new site from the makers of StagIt.ie, a leading Irish stag party company. StagIt.ie has long enjoyed a reputation as the best stag events business in Ireland, and their new festive venture is starting to turn heads in the Irish events industry. Many experts are saying that a Christmas party company from the people behind the highly successful StagIt.ie will be a force to be reckoned with.



ChristmasBash.ie will be providing their customers with a comprehensive events organisation service. Customers only need to provide the facts about the party they want, such as group size, budget and destination, and the ChristmasBash.ie team of highly experienced event professionals will take care of all the details. They will even assist people who are completely stuck for Christmas party ideas.



They will be organising parties in all of Ireland’s major towns and cities, including Dublin, Galway, Mullingar and more.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Irish Christmas parties are unpretentious, boisterous, and fun. In short, they are everything that people want in a Christmas party. The laid back culture of Ireland is particularly conducive to a good time, which is why revelers from all over the world flock to the Emerald Isle during the festive season. We’ve been organising parties here in Ireland for a long time. Our background is in stag parties, and we enjoy a fantastic reputation with our other site StagIt.ie. Now we’re taking everything we’ve learned organising fantastic stag events all over Ireland and applying that to Christmas party nights. Dublin, Galway, Mullingar, and many more areas of Ireland have all witnessed our successful events in the past. We work with some of the best party venues in towns and cities all over the country, so that our customers can be sure of having the best possible event. Whether you’re Irish or coming from abroad, you’ll be sure of good time with us.”



About ChristmasBash.ie

ChristmasBash.ie is an Irish Christmas party organization company. They organize Christmas parties all over Ireland in a huge number of different venues.



For more information please visit http://www.ChristmasBash.ie