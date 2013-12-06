Christopher Ategeka, Founder and President of "CA Bikes Uganda" to Join Host Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi on "Impact Africa"

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that multiple award winning engineer, inventor and entrepreneur, Christopher Ategeka, the Founder and President of CA Bikes in Uganda will join Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi, host of The Impact Africa radio program on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2210/impact-africa) Thursday, December 5, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time.



Christopher Ategeka will discuss CA Bikes, an organization he founded, which locally assembles and distributes bicycles to orphans/other vulnerable children who are bright students and live 8-20 kilometers from school and to HIV positive youth who live long distances from the health clinics where they receive weekly ARV treatments. CA Bikes also builds custom hand-powered tricycles for disabled youth and adults, and bicycle trailer ambulances to connect rural villagers to their nearest health clinic, an innovation that has reduced deaths due to transportation challenges.



Christopher has received several awards for his work at CA Bikes, including the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) award, and the Judith Lee Stronach award. Christopher is also an Echoing Green fellow. He spoke at TEDxSacramento in 2012 and delivered the commencement student address at University of California Berkeley's College of Engineering graduation ceremonies in 2011. Christopher holds a Bachelors and Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley and is currently pursuing his Ph.D at the same institution.



“Impact Africa” airs live on Thursdays at 4 PM Pacific / 6 PM Central / 7 PM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2210/impact-africa. All shows will be available in Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi’s Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Variety Channel for on-demand and pod cast download, http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2210/impact-africa.



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard @ voiceamerica.com.



Contact Executive Producer Doug McCormack at 480-553-5794 for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Tope Ganiyah Fajingbesi

After 11 years of working with her partners to create a better world for children from low-income families in Nigeria through United for Kids Foundation, an organization she co-founded in 2002 and which she continues to serve as its Volunteer Executive Director, Tope decided to take the battle against poverty a step further. She created and hosts Impact Africa, on Voice America to inspire listeners to participate actively in African development through entrepreneurship and job creation particularly for African’s growing youth population. Tope is a U.S Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Nigerian Chartered Accountant (1999 ICAN prize winner). Tope recently invented the “money color”, a revolutionary system that helps individuals understand and improve their relationship with money. The money color phenomenon has now evolved into a whole book titled – “What Color Is Your Money?” She has 15 years’ accounting and financial management experience working with Big Four public accounting firms, Fortune 500 corporations, and nonprofit organizations across the USA and Africa. She obtained a Bachelors degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, where she was the best graduating student in the Faculty of Business Administration. She also has a Masters in Business Administration from the Goizueta Business School of Emory University in Atlanta.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio, LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) and WorldTalk Radio Network (http://www.worldtalkradio.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to eight niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, The Green Living Channel, VoiceAmerica Kids Channel and World Talk Radio Variety Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 10 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.