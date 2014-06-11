Christopher Beverly Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Complete His Upcoming Film 'Avenge'

Dothan, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The story revolves around a father who recently lost his wife in a terrible car accident has many people pointing the finger at him. To escape the pressure, he moves his family to the countryside where they plan on rebuilding their lives, but, their lives are shattered again when someone unknowingly arrives there with them and a buried secret is unraveled leaving terror in their wake.



Most horror movies are made with a twist that doesn't fit into the storyline well, or completely messes the story up. Christopher Beverly’s story has a twist, but it fits right in, actually, most of the crew believes it adds more scare to it but not in a way that it messes up the whole storyline. Even though filming hasn't started, just by reading the script, they know they have something great. They know that they can deliver the true horror/thriller film people want.



Over the years, Christopher Beverly has written many shorts stories that never got submitted for publication. Every story went into a box and into storage. Years passed and that box traveled with him wherever he went, but he never did open it again. His spouse plundered through it and got interested in several of the stories, including a few that weren't finished. While chatting one night, she came up with the idea of making a movie. A movie was a great idea, but the problem was they had no money to produce a movie.



The funds raised through Kickstarter will help with filming equipment, travel expenses, rental deposits, salary for film crew, marketing, advertising, merchandise, costumes, props, local and state license, insurance (for actors and locations) DVD/BluRay distribution, digital distribution, pre-production, post-production (editing, soundtrack, graphics) and fulfilling rewards.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1pX4Dt9



About Avenge

'Avenge' is an upcoming horror/thriller film starring Timothy Beverly, Olivia Lori and Michael Kelley. The story revolves around a father who recently lost his wife in a terrible car accident has many people pointing the finger at him. To escape the pressure, he moves his family to the countryside where they plan on rebuilding their lives, but, their lives are shattered again when someone unknowingly arrives there with them and a buried secret is unraveled leaving terror in their wake.