Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Chillout/Downtempo sensation Christopher Sherrod’s New Single Release San Diego Morning bring to the Chill-out scene. It brings a fresh voice with a new single. Christopher Sherrod’s “San Diego Morning” is a unique contribution to the genre, which builds a down-tempo mood for a relaxed party atmosphere. Sherrod has been called “One of the most refreshing Chill-Out artists of 2013”.



The Chill-Out genre is a combination of other instrumental and electronic genres, and the San Diego sound is a more down-tempo version of songs that are popular in the chill room club culture.



“I really am looking to put the sound of the city out there,” Sherrod says. ”San Diego is one of the greatest cities in the world and has a musical scene that can be found nowhere else.”



The writer of over 50 songs to date, Christopher Sherrod’s new single has his fans on the edge of their seat. Fans from California to Canada have posted that they cannot wait to hear the new song in his musical library. “I feel blessed everyday to be doing what I love, and for the fans that make it all worth it,” Sherrod says, stating that his musical influences are Vangelis, Jean-Michel Jarre, and Deadmau5. “San Diego is a city with outstanding artists and an entrepreneurial spirit. This is music for those who work hard and want to play it cool for the rest of the day.”



About Christopher Sherrod

Christopher Sherrod is a recent recording artist with his finger on the pulse of the Chill-Out music scene. To find out more about his new release or to download the single visit christophersherrod.com/sandiegomorning/ or check out his blog at http://christophersherrod.com/blog/



Media Contact :



4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd #409

Austin, TX 78732

Christopher Sherrod

1-512-772-2798

http://christophersherrod.com/sandiegomorning/

chris@christophersherrod.com