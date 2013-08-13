Christopher Strong Releases New French Travel Adventure Book

Nice, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Filmmaker/Photographer/Author Christopher Strong has just launched his new book - "More Than A Year In Provence - Endless Tour de France Travel."



This book, the first in a series, recounts the Author's adventures cycling the French Country backroads over a 10 year period. His experiences with the people of all Nationalities are the subject matter of this unique memoir.



"Although the my initial purpose was to film my experiences, which I did, I wanted to go into more depth. Which is why I did the book" Christopher explained .



"So, He continued, " More Than A Year in Provence" is very much a "the filming of" type of book." And obviously I've included experiences that were rich, but for whatever reason, didn't translate well to film."



Like "Bicycle Gourmet's Treasures of France", the lifestyle/adventure film series that got Christopher started on his "Endless Tour de France Travel", "More Than A Year in Provence will also be a series. The number of volumes as yet undetermined.



But since he's still travelling and filming, here will obviously be more than few.



One unusual and laudable aspect of Christopher's book, is that he is donating 100% of the profits to "Restaurants du Coeur." (Restaurants of the Heart) A French Charity that feeds the needy and homeless.



Christopher explains: "I wanted to give something tangible back to my adopted country. And since the Restaurants du Coeur fed me during some difficult periods, I couldn't think of a better way."



More Than A Year In Provence - Endless Tour de France Travel is now available in kindle and paperbook formats from Amazon.com



Contact:

Victoria Hepplewhite

Media Relations Director

Simon and Shumann

firstclass.artists@gmail.com

http://www.amazon.com/More-Than-Year-Provence-ebook/dp/B00E9AFT1C

http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-1014619