Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC: Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC (Chromalloy) is a provider of jet engine and turbine engine components and services. The company provides engine part coatings, repairs, castings, manufacturing, overhauls and engine maintenance. It primarily serves commercial airlines, military, industrial gas turbines and marine markets. It provides a full line of repair and maintenance capabilities for turbine engines. In addition, it supports a wide range of military gas turbine engines including F110 series, J85, PT6, CT58, LM2500, AGT 1500, CF6-50 and CF6-80, among others. Furthermore, it provides components to the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and repair components for marine and land-based aero derivative and industrial turbine engines used for power generation. The company operates as a subsidiary of Sequa Corporation. Chromalloy is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Chromalloy Gas Turbine LLC



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139757/chromalloy-gas-turbine-llc-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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