Chromatic Dispersion Compensation Filter Modules (DCMs) Global Market Review & Forecast (2011-2016)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- ElectroniCast Consultants, a leading market research & technology forecast consultancy addressing the fiber optics communications industry, announces the release of a new market forecast and analysis of the global market consumption and technology trends of filter-based chromatic dispersion compensator modules (DCMs), which are used in optical communication networks. Chromatic dispersion (CD) is due to an inherent property of silica optical fiber, which must be canceled for effective optical fiber communication.



There are three common device techniques to deal with chromatic dispersion in optical communication (fiber optic) networks—the use of dispersion-compensating fiber (DCF); the use of chromatic dispersion-compensating filter modules (DCMs); and electronic dispersion chips (EDCs).



This report presents ElectroniCast’s 2011-2016 market review and forecast of the consumption (value, quantity and average prices) of fiber optic chromatic dispersion compensators filter modules (DCMs) in optical communication networking; also forecast data of the worldwide consumption value of EDCs, DCF and DCMs is provided. Currently, the packaged filter devices (modules) are typically comprised having FBGs (Fiber Bragg Gratings) or etalon-based elements.



In this ElectroniCast market study report, we present forecasts and analysis for the following product areas:

- Fixed Chromatic Dispersion Compensation Filter Modules (DCMs)

- Tunable Chromatic Dispersion Compensation Filter Modules (DCMs)



The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:



- America (North America, Central and South America)

- EMEA (Europe, Middle Eastern countries, plus Africa

- APAC (Asia Pacific)



