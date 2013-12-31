Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Worth $3,458.6 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The “Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market by Types (Columns, Autosamplers, Vials, Detectors, Fraction Collectors, Pressure Regulators, Degassers), by Technology (LC (HPLC, UHPLC, Flash), GC), by End-users - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2018” analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.



Browse 211 market data tables and 48 figures spread through 502 pages and in-depth TOC on "Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/chromatography-accessories-consumables-market-1294.html

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This report studies the global chromatography accessories and consumables market over the period of 2013 to 2018. The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is valued at an estimated $2,621.4 million in 2013 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $3,458.6 million by 2018.



Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are the prime users of chromatography techniques; globally, as these industries are expanding, the demand for chromatography techniques is increasing. This is a major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, growth in the use of chromatography techniques in research activities in the fields of medicine, proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics is another factor that is propelling the growth of this market. The Asian region is the major driving force of this market. Based on type of chromatography accessories and consumables, the columns market holds the largest share of 55.5% in 2013. However, the autosampler accessories and consumables market is poised to grow at the highest CAGR from 2013 to 2018.



Based on geography, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounts for the largest share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market; the large share of the North American region is attributed to the increase in government spending in the form of grants and funds, medical research, presence of the North American drug development regulations which demand chromatographic methods of analysis for drug approval, growing metabolomics researches in the U.S., and direct and indirect financial investments in the chromatography accessories and consumables market.



The major players in the chromatography accessories and consumables market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.). Some of the other significant players in the chromatography accessories and consumables market include W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.), JASCO, Inc. (U.S.), Phenomenex, Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.), SRI Instruments (U.S.), Knauer GmbH (Germany), Konik Group (Spain), Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co KG (Germany), and Restek Corporation (U.S.), among others.



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