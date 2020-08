Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market by Product (Columns, Autosamplers, Vials, Detectors, Fraction Collectors, Pressure Regulators), Technology (LC, GC), End-user (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, Clinics)-Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



The growth of this market is primarily driven by the increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, collaborations between chromatography instrument manufacturers and research laboratories, rising adoption of hyphenated technologies, favorable policies to reduce environmental pollution levels, growing food safety concerns, and increasing importance of chromatographic tests in the drug approval process.



The chromatography consumables market includes major tier I and II suppliers like Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Shimadzu, and PerkinElmer. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the RoW. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Multiple manufacturing facilities of players have shut down due to COVID-19. Despite of the challenging situation, industries are gradually recovering from the impact of the pandemic. Also, as supply and distribution channels are beginning to open up, business operations are likely to rise at a slow and steady rate in the near future. Thus, the pandemic is not estimated to have long-term effects on the fundamental growth drivers in the chromatography products market. It is estimated that market reconciliation and development would be seen toward the end of 2020



The chromatography columns segment is expected to account for the largest share of the chromatography accessories market, by product, in 2020



On the basis of product, the chromatography consumables market is broadly classified into columns, column accessories and consumables, autosamplers, autosampler accessories and consumables, flow management accessories and consumables, chromatography fittings and tubing, detectors, mobile phase accessories and consumables, fraction collectors, pressure regulators, and other accessories and consumables. The chromatography columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market in 2020 due to the wide usage of chromatography techniques in various industries, such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academia, food & beverage, agriculture, environmental safety, and forensics.



The liquid chromatography segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the market, by technology



On the basis of technology, the chromatography accessories market is categorized into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other technologies. Liquid chromatography is further segmented into high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-pressure liquid chromatography (UPLC), low-pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC), flash chromatography, and other LC technologies.



In 2020, the liquid chromatography segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the wide use of HPLC techniques and the growing demand for UPLC systems (which provide faster analysis and better resolution.



North America dominated the global chromatography consumables market in 2019



North America accounted for the largest share of the chromatography accessories market in 2019. The large share of this regional market can primarily be attributed to the increased funding in medical research, presence of stringent drug development regulations, and the growing number of metabolomics research activities in the US.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (US) are some of the major players operating in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market. These players are increasingly focusing on new product launches and partnerships to expand their product offerings across the globe