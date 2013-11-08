Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- The global chromatography instrumentation market is segmented on the basis of systems, consumables, end users, and geography. The chromatography systems market comprises liquid, gas, supercritical fluid, thin layer chromatography systems, and other components of systems (detectors, autosamplers, pumps, and fraction collectors). The detectors are further categorized into liquid chromatography detectors (UV/Vis detectors, refractive index detectors, fluorescence detectors, and others) and gas chromatography detectors (flame ionization detectors, mass detectors, thermal conductivity detectors, and others).



The market for chromatography consumables is segmented into columns, syringe filters, tubings, vials, and other consumables (injectors, plates, and cartridges). Columns are further divided by phase, by type, and by material.



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This market by end-users are broadly categorized into pharmaceutical, biotechnology and Biopharmaceuticals, academic research laboratories, food and agriculture industries, environmental testing industries, and others. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (RoW).



The expanding global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are likely to drive the growth of this market. These industries are the prime users of the chromatography instrumentation technique. Furthermore, government bodies have extended their help in the form of investments, funds, and grants, which has stimulated the usage of advanced chromatographic techniques in these industries. Also, the research activities in the fields of medicines, proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics are increasing the use of chromatography instruments in these industries.



A number of factors such as technological advancements, new product launches, and rise in the number of conferences related to chromatography technologies are propelling the growth of the chromatography instrumentation market. However, the high cost of chromatography systems and the need for skilled personnel to operate high-end systems are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In addition, the market is facing a challenge in obtaining identical results from UHPLC after the transfer of HPLC to UHPLC, as well as for developing systems that generate a pressure of above 20,000 psi.



North America is the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia. Furthermore, the Asian and RoW markets for chromatography instrumentation are expected to witness a healthy growth over the next five years.



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