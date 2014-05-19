Chromatography Instrumentation Market Is Expected to Reach $10,008.3 Million by 2018 at a CAGR of 5.7%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The “Chromatography Instrumentation Market by Systems [LC (HPLC, UHPLC, FLASH), GC, TLC, SFC, Others (Autosamplers, Detectors, Fraction collectors)], By Consumables (Reverse phase columns, Syringe filters, Vials) & Industry - Global Forecast to 2018",analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse 123 market data tables and 49 figures spread through 407 pages and in-depth TOC on Chromatography Instrumentation”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/chromatography-instrumentation-market-1258.html



The global Chromatography Instrumentation Market is valued at $7,583.8 million in 2013 and is expected to reach $10,008.3 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The Market has evolved over the years and has become a method of choice for analysis, identification, and purification of a wide variety of compounds. The market has seen an extraordinary amount of technological advancements in the last few years, as companies have introduced new systems that perform chromatographic procedures in a lesser amount of time and provide more detailed results.



Download Free PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=1258



This report categorizes the market into two broad segments, namely, chromatography systems and consumables. The market comprises liquid, gas, supercritical fluid, thin layer chromatography systems, and other components of systems (detectors, autosamplers, pumps, fraction collectors, and others). The liquid chromatography (LC) systems hold the largest share of 69% of the overall chromatography market in 2013. The high share of LC systems in this market is attributed to the large scale application of HPLC systems and the rising use of UHPLC systems.



Inquiry Before Buying: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=1258



The major players in the market include Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Phenomenex, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.), AB SCIEX LLC (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), G.E Healthcare (U.K.),Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Novasep (France), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), W.R. Grace & Co.(U.S.), and Jasco, Inc. (U.S.).



Browse Related Report:

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market by Types (Columns, Autosamplers, Vials, Detectors, Fraction Collectors, Pressure Regulators, Degassers), by Technology (LC (HPLC, UHPLC, Flash), GC), by End-users - Trends & Global Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/chromatography-accessories-consumables-market-1294.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotive and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, healthcare IT, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/biotechnology

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets