Chromatography Instrumentation Market Poised $10,008.3 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- The “Chromatography Instrumentation Market by Systems [LC (HPLC, UHPLC, FLASH), GC, TLC, SFC, Others (Autosamplers, Detectors, Fraction collectors)], By Consumables (Reverse phase columns, Syringe filters, Vials) & Industry - Global Forecast to 2018",analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse 123 market data tables and 49 figures spread through 407 pages and in-depth TOC on Chromatography Instrumentation Market by Systems [LC (HPLC, UHPLC, FLASH), GC, TLC, SFC, Others (Autosamplers, Detectors, Fraction collectors)], By Consumables (Reverse phase columns, Syringe filters, Vials) & Industry - Global Forecast to 2018.



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This report studies the global chromatography instrumentation market over the forecast period of 2013 to 2018. The market is estimated at $7,583.8 million in 2013 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $10,008.3 million by 2018.



The global chromatography instrumentation market is categorized into three broad segments, namely, by systems, by consumables, and by end users. The chromatography systems market comprises liquid chromatography systems, gas chromatography systems, supercritical fluid chromatography systems, thin layer chromatography systems, and other components of systems (detectors, autosamplers, pumps, fraction collectors, and others). The market for chromatography consumables is segmented into columns, syringe filters, tubings, vials, and other consumables (injectors, plates, and cartridges). The chromatography instrumentation market by end users is broadly categorized into pharmaceutical, biotechnology and Biopharmaceuticals, academic research laboratories, food and agriculture industries, environmental testing industry, and others.



The expanding global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and increasing government investments, funds, and grants have stimulated the usage of advanced chromatographic techniques in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, research activities in the fields of medicines, proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics have increased the application areas of chromatography instruments. Various factors such as technological advancements, incessant rise in new product launches, and increasing number of conferences are propelling the growth of the chromatography instrumentation market.



North America accounts for the largest share of the chromatography instrumentation market. This large share can be attributed to the augmented research activities for the development of drugs and biologics, chromatography conferences, and direct and indirect government investments in the chromatography instrumentation market. Asia is expected to witness a high growth in the chromatography instrumentation market in the forecast period. A number of factors such as the increasing number of conferences on chromatography in Singapore and Malaysia; expansion of chromatography companies in China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, and Japan; and prominent pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their drug discovery and development services to the Asian region (especially in China and India) are propelling the demand for separation services and chromatography instruments in Asia.



The major players in the chromatography instrumentation market include Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Phenomenex, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.), AB SCIEX LLC (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), G.E Healthcare (U.K.), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Novasep (France), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.), and Jasco, Inc. (U.S.).



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