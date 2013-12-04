Chromatography Instrumentation Market Worth $10,008.3 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- The “Chromatography Instrumentation Market by Systems [LC (HPLC, UHPLC, FLASH), GC, TLC, SFC, Others (Autosamplers, Detectors, Fraction collectors)], By Consumables (Reverse phase columns, Syringe filters, Vials) & Industry - Global Forecast to 2018",analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse 123 market data tables and 49 figures spread through 407 pages and in-depth TOC on "Chromatography Instrumentation Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/chromatography-instrumentation-market-1258.html

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This report studies the global chromatography instrumentation market over the forecast period of 2013 to 2018. The market is estimated at $7,583.8 million in 2013 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $10,008.3 million by 2018.



The global market is categorized into three broad segments, namely, by systems, by consumables, and by end users. The chromatography systems market comprises liquid chromatography systems, gas chromatography systems, supercritical fluid chromatography systems, thin layer chromatography systems, and other components of systems (detectors, autosamplers, pumps, fraction collectors, and others). The market for chromatography consumables is segmented into columns, syringe filters, tubings, vials, and other consumables (injectors, plates, and cartridges). The market by end users is broadly categorized into pharmaceutical, biotechnology and Biopharmaceuticals, academic research laboratories, food and agriculture industries, environmental testing industry, and others.



The expanding global biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and increasing government investments, funds, and grants have stimulated the usage of advanced chromatographic techniques in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Furthermore, research activities in the fields of medicines, proteomics, metabolomics, and genomics have increased the application areas of chromatography instruments. Various factors such as technological advancements, incessant rise in new product launches, and increasing number of conferences are propelling the growth of the chromatography instrumentation market.



The chromatography instrumentation market has witnessed various technological advancements in the recent years. This can be attributed to market players focusing on the introduction of newer systems and consumables for performing fast chromatographic procedures. These new systems are widely being used in new application areas such as proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics. Through the launch of new products, a number of key players are competing against each other in order to increase their market share and expand their existing customer base. These key players include Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).



The major players include Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Phenomenex, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer (U.S.), AB SCIEX LLC (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), G.E Healthcare (U.K.), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Novasep (France), Metrohm AG (Switzerland), W.R. Grace & Co. (U.S.), and Jasco, Inc. (U.S.).



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