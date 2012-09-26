Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Chromatography Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecasts, 2012 - 2017," the global chromatography market was worth USD 6.6 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2011 to 2017. In the overall global market, the U.S. is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue till 2017. The U.S. is expected to enjoy 35.2% of the global chromatography market revenue share in 2017 followed by Europe.



The chromatography market is driven by growing environmental and safety concerns, rise in crime rate, safety and security of human life and rise in the number of cancer diagnosis. Globally, chromatographic techniques are used for separation of complex mixtures, detection of illicit drugs, enhancing environmental conditions with reduction in the poisonous content and production of medical drugs with exact chemical composition.



Chromatography is broadly categorized into three types comprised of liquid, gas and other chromatography techniques. Other techniques include HPLC, UHPLC, Ion exchange, LPLC, Flash, TLC and Chemical Sensor chromatography. In developed as well as in developing economies, the market is shifting towards advanced chromatographic technologies for e.g. ion exchange chromatography. However, liquid and gas chromatographic techniques will continue to sustain in the market with low cost and reimbursement facility in the overall market with low market growth rate in future.



Over the last decade, demand for advanced and innovative chromatographic technologies has increased considerably due to higher adoption of ion exchange and flash chromatography. Advanced chromatography includes ion exchange technology which helps in optimum usage of low solvent, producing high resolution output. The market for advanced chromatography was USD 1.0 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion in 2017.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of chromatography in a global scenario. The research provides in-depth analysis of chromatographic machine manufacturers, product sales, and trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major product segments of the global chromatography market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global chromatography market.



