Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- The global chromatography reagents market is segmented on the basis of application, technique, end users, and geography.The application market is further classified into analytical chromatography reagents and bio-process/preparative chromatography reagents.The market is divided into four geographic regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (RoW).



The market is expected to witness a high growth due to high demand of chromatography reagents in the growing pharmaceutical market. Various government agencies from all over the world are investing in the chromatography reagents market, which is helping the chromatography reagents companies to develop new and advanced products. Factors such as innovations, incessant rise in the acquisitions/partnerships in the chromatography reagents market, and the rampant use of chromatography reagents across various industries are further bolstering the growth of this market. However, presence of alternative separation techniques and the high price of organic solvents such as acetonitrile are the major factors curbing the growth of the chromatography reagents market.



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North America is the largest market for chromatography reagents, followed by Europe and Asia. The Asian and RoW market is expected to witness a healthy growth over the next five years.



The major players in the chromatography reagents market include Agilent Technologies (U.S.),Waters Corporation(U.S.), EMD/Merck Millipore (U.S.), Phenomenex, Inc. (U.S.), Sigma- Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), G.E Healthcare (U.K.),Tosoh Corporation (Japan),Pall Corporation (U.S.), Life Technologies (U.S.), VWR International LLC.(U.S.), W.R. Grace & Co.(U.S.), Becton Dickinson & Co (U.S.), Regis Technologies (U.S.), and Helena Laboratories (U.S.).

Scope of the Report

This research report categorizes the global chromatography reagents market into the following segments and sub-segments:



Chromatography Reagents Market, by Application



Analytical Chromatography Reagents

Bio-process/preparative Chromatography Reagents



Chromatography Reagents Market, by Type



Silylation Reagents ( Analytical)

Alkylation & Esterification Reagents (Analytical)

Acylation Reagents (Analytical)

Ion-Pairing Reagents (Analytical)

Solvents (Analytical and Bio-process/Preparative)

Buffers (Analytical and Bio-process/Preparative)

Solid Support (Analytical and Bio-process/Preparative)



Chromatography Reagents Market, by Bed Shape



Column Chromatography Reagents (Analytical and Bio-process/Preparative)

Planar Chromatography Reagents (Analytical)

Paper Chromatography Reagents

Thin Layer Chromatography Reagents



Chromatography Reagents Market, byPhysical State of Mobile Phase



Gas Chromatography Reagents (Analytical and Bio-process/Preparative)



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