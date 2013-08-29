Chromatography Reagents Market Poise $7,609.3 Million by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- The “Chromatography Reagents Market By Type [Alkylation, Acylation, Solvent, Buffer], Bed Shape [Column, Thin layer], Mobile Phase [HPLC, UHPLC, HILIC, Flash, SFC], Separation Mechanism [Adsorption, Partition, Affinity] & End User - Global Forecasts to 2018”, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, andopportunities in North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.



Browse more than 113 market data tables 21 figures spread through 287 pages and in-depth TOC on"Chromatography Reagents Market By Type [Alkylation, Acylation, Solvent, Buffer], Bed Shape [Column, Thin layer], Mobile Phase [HPLC, UHPLC, HILIC, Flash, SFC], Separation Mechanism [Adsorption, Partition, Affinity] & End User - Global Forecasts to 2018"



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This report studies the global chromatography reagents market over the forecast period of 2013-2018.The market isestimated at $4,598.0 million in 2013 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2013 to 2018, to reach $7,609.3 million by 2018.



The global chromatography reagents market is categorized into three broad segments, namely, by type, by technique, and by end user. The chromatography reagents market by type is broadly categorized intosilylation reagents, alkylation reagents, acylation reagents, ion-pairing reagents, solvents, buffers, and solid support for analytical applications. Chromatography reagents market by type for bioprocess/preparative applications is broadly categorized into solvents, buffers, and solid support. The chromatography reagents market by technique is categorized into column and planar chromatography reagents based on bed shape; gas, liquid, and supercritical phase chromatography reagents based on physical state of mobile phase; and adsorption, partition, ion-exchange, size exclusion, and affinity chromatography reagents based on separation mechanism. End users of the chromatography reagents are pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical & biotechnologyindustries, academics/government/research, food and beverage industries, hospitals/clinics, cosmetics industries, environmental agencies, nutraceutical companies, and Others.



North America is the largest chromatography reagents market. The large size of the North American chromatography reagents market can be attributed toaugmented research activities for the development of drugs and biologics, increasing number of conferences, and growth in government investments.Increasing conferences on chromatography in Singapore and Malaysia; expansion of chromatography companies in China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, and Japan; prominent pharmaceutical companiesoutsourcing their drug discovery and development services to Asian (especially in China and India)are the factors that are fueling the demand for separation services and chromatography reagents in Asia.



The major players in the chromatography reagents market include Agilent Technologies (U.S.),Waters Corporation(U.S.), EMD/Merck Millipore (U.S.), Phenomenex, Inc. (U.S.), Sigma- Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), G.E Healthcare (U.K.),Tosoh Corporation (Japan),Pall Corporation (U.S.), Life Technologies (U.S.), VWR International LLC.(U.S.), W.R. Grace & Co.(U.S.), Becton Dickinson & Co (U.S.), Regis Technologies (U.S.), and Helena Laboratories (U.S.).



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