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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- The chromatography resin market is expected to grow at a decent pace during the coming decade driven by its increasing application in monoclonal antibody production and food analytics. Chromatography resins are primarily of two types; natural and synthetic. Inorganic media is also used in different chromatography processes. Chromatography resins are used in ion-exchange, affinity, size exclusion, hydrophobic interaction and mixed-mode techniques. Protein A resins captures the highest share of the market in terms of sales.
Process scale monoclonal antibody purification is the largest application area for chromatography resin. With rising critical diseases across the world, monoclonal antibody therapeutics is quickly gaining importance. As a result the chromatography resin market is expected to have a positive performance during the next decade. Food analytics is another area where these resins are used increasingly. In research and development arena, chromatography resins find widest application in drug discovery.
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Geographically, North America is the major market for chromatography resin with around 40.8% of the market share in 2012. However, Asia-Pacific market is experiencing maximum growth in terms of consumption. This is primarily due to huge demand of pharmaceutical products from the large population of China and India. Moreover, emergence of a number of CMOs and CROs in Asia-Pacific is driving the growth of chromatography resin consumption in this geography.
Global Packaging Film: Market Consumption, by Geography, 2012
Chromatography Resins Market
Source: MarketsandMarkets Analysis
In terms of techniques, Ion exchange chromatography represents highest consumption. However, affinity chromatography resins represents major portion of the revenue. This is primarily due to the higher selling price for the affinity resins.
Scope of the Report
The global chromatography resin market is profoundly analyzed in terms of revenue ($million) and volume (‘000 MT) by the aforementioned classifications.
By Applications
Industrial
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
Food Production
Water and Environmental Analysis
Academics and research
Drug Discovery
Analytical and Diagnostics
Genetic Engineering
By Geography
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
Rest of the World
By Type
Natural Polymers
Synthetic Polymers
Inorganic Media
By Techniques
Ion-Exchange
Affinity
Hydrophobic Interaction
Size Exclusion
Mixed-Mode
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