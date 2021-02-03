Surging demand for chromatography resins in the drug development process is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Chromatography resins are widely used in the separation and purification of proteins and biomolecules in pharmaceuticals, food manufacturing, biotechnology, and environmental sectors. These resins are of 3 types: Natural, synthetic and inorganic. They are used in various chromatography techniques like affinity, ion-exchange, mixed-mode, and size exclusion.
The global chromatography resins market accounted for USD 1854.1 million in 2019 and is predicted to expand to USD 3269.9 million by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3%.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Market:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., WR Grace & Co., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Purolite Corporation, Tosoh Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation, among others.
Market Drivers:
The chromatography resins market has expanded with a high CAGR due to the usage of these resins in various applications, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and environmental and water purification. The extensive use of chromatography resins in drug development procedures and the increasing demand for green chromatography are the significant factors contributing to the expansion of the chromatography resins market. The market is expanding due to the high demand for monoclonal antibodies. Moreover, the use of chromatography resins in separation methods for the food and beverage sector and huge R&D investments for the development of new resins are expected to expand the market for chromatography resins.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Natural
Synthetic
Inorganic Media
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Ion Exchange
Hydrophobic Interaction
Affinity
Size Exclusion
Multimodal
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceutical
Biotechnology
Drug Discovery
Drug Production
Food & Beverage
Water & Environmental Agencies
Others
Regional Analysis:
North America had the highest market share of chromatography resins in 2019 due to development in the pharmaceutical industry and massive investments in the development of various drugs. Additionally, the demand for chromatography for chemical testing and separation of impurities in the food and beverage sector boosts the market growth in North America.
