Chrome Ore Market in India 2013

Chrome ore finds extensive application in a wide range of sectors of the Indian economy. It is primarily utilized in the production of ferro chrome which in turn is used in the production of steel.

The report begins with an overview of the major macro economic indicators which highlights the present economic scenario prevalent in India.

It is followed by the introduction section which provides a brief overview of the principal characteristics of chrome ore.

The market overview section provides detailed information on chrome ore production. The section also highlights the projected future demand for chrome ore and the chrome ore supply scenario.

The next section provides an insight on the price trends of different forms of chrome ore in the Indian market.

It is followed by a section on total volume of chrome ore reserves in the country. The geology and distribution of chrome ore along with the location of chrome ore deposits in India has been included. Production in terms of value and volume of the top chrome ore producing states has also been provided in this section.

The next section highlights the major chrome ore exploration activities undertaken by the chrome ore mining companies.

The report delves into details of the sector-wise ownership structure of chrome ore mines and leases of chrome ore mines allocated to the players operating in the Indian market.

The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of chrome ore under specific HS codes in terms of both value and volume. It provides country-wise import and export data for chrome ore, mentioning the major countries exporting and importing from India.

It is followed by a section that provides detailed specifications of chrome ore requirement of the different user industries.

Factors driving the growth of chrome ore market in India are also explained in detail. Robust metallurgical industry is one the major factors influencing the growth in use of chrome ore. Growing refractory industry in India also provides a major opportunity for increase in usage of chrome ore. Well established foundry industry has also facilitated further development of the market. Healthy economic outlook also stimulates the growth of the chrome ore market in India.

The players operating in the market also face challenges which are hampering their development and growth. Environmental concerns pose a major hindrance in market growth. Low chrome ore resources also present a major challenge for market growth.

Industry regulations prevalent in the market will also have an impact on the growth and development of chrome ore market. Major regulations government has been highlighted in this section.

The next section emphasizes the recent developments that are taking place in the Indian chrome ore industry and include research and development activities and E auction of chrome ore.

The competition section outlays the competitive landscape of the chrome ore market in India briefing about the domestic players existing in the market. The section includes competitive benchmarking of the top players operating in the Indian chrome ore market. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights, their product portfolio and SWOT analysis, thus providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. Balasore Alloys Limited

2. Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited

3. Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited

4. Jindal Stainless Limited

5. Tata Steel Limited



Private Companies

1. IDCOL Ferro Chrome and Alloys Limited

2. The Odisha Mining Corporation Limited



