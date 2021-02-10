New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Chromebooks are essentially lightweight replacements for laptops/tablets running on ChromeOS, a Linux-based software program that utilizes the Chrome browser for its functions. Chromebooks are designed to handle less processor-intensive and challenging jobs and are much cheaper than Windows OS/macOS alternatives.



Competitive Landscape



Lenovo, HP, Asus, Dell, Google, Samsung, Acer, Huawei, Toshiba, and Sony, among others.



Avail the inside scoop of the Sample report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3420



Market Drivers:

The rapid rise in computer purchases is attributed to a variety of factors, including transitioning to distance learning or distance learning in a number of countries to minimise the impact of the pandemic. Even so, issues associated with Chromebooks relative to Windows OS/macOS, including a feature-rich GUI, implementation of eminent non-browser-based applications, can cause hindrance to industry growth in the near future.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Chromebooks market on the basis of product type, screen type, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Chromebook Laptops

· Chromebook Convertibles

· Chromebook Tablets



Screen Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Touchscreen

· Non-Touchscreen



Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Education Sector

· Corporate Sector

· Others



Order now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3420



Regional Landscape:



The educational system, which is a key market for Chromebooks, is the reason for the product being popular among the student population in the areas of North America and Europe, as parents take the greatest caution in terms of budget distribution during the pandemic. The demand in the Asia Pacific region is likely to rise at a rapid speed in the projected era, thanks to the huge market for Chromebooks from the education industry in nations such as China, South Korea, and Japan. In addition, the spread of the Internet in the APAC area is a major driver of market development, as the ChromeOS on which the system is installed requires stable connectivity for its service.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Chromebooks Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Chromebooks Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Chromebooks are less-expensive than other laptops

4.2.2.2. Chromebooks are less susceptible to virus as compared to other devices

4.2.2.3. Growing demand among students, especially in the US

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limitations of chromebook as compared to Windows OS and macOS

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Chromebooks Market By Product Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

5.2. Chromebook Laptops



Continue…



Request for customization: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3420



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.