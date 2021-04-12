New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Rising demand for the nutritional & higher protein concentration that provide weight management, blood sugar spike & pressure control, creating a huge demand for the market.



Market Size – USD 362.6 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – Growing usage in nutrition supplement & effective supplement for the heart & diabetes patients



The Global Chromium Chloride Market is projected to reach USD 666.1 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising awareness for the about food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, Increase in usage in the textile industries, chromium plating, and dye mordant polymerization along with the rise in consumer awareness pertaining to health concerns is expected to support the market growth.



Chromium element charge, oxidation number, chromium supplement, chromium picolinate, chromium foods, chromium tablets, chromium mineral, chromium(iii) oxide, chromium(vi) oxide, chromium(iii) chloride, and chromium iii hydroxide, to name a few some of the most crucial corresponding factors and topics that have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: OXKEM, American Elements, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Sentury Reagents, Seidler Chemical Company, GFS Chemical, Angene Chemical, All-Chemie Ltd., Materion Corporation, and Certified Nutraceuticals Inc., among others, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Chromium Chloride market.



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Protein Isolates



Protein Hydrates



Others



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Powder



Paste



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceuticals



Nutraceuticals & Feed Grade



Textile Industry



Food & Beverages



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Chromium Chloride market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Chromium Chloride market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Chromium Chloride Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Chromium Chloride Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Chromium Chloride Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Chromium Chloride Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Chromium Chloride Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



